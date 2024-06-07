Boeing, SpaceX successfully test key rockets

Boeing’s Starliner docked at the ISS and SpaceX completed its fourth test launch of its Starship spacecraft

Boeing's Starliner rocket takes off from Cape Canaveral in Florida
"The United States will have two unique human transportation systems for ISS"
(Image credit: Paul Hennessy / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on Thursday afternoon, depositing astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita Williams for a brief stay, a day after the aerospace giant's first crewed space flight launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Hours earlier, rival space company SpaceX conducted the first successful full test flight of its Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

