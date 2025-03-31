Test flight of orbital rocket from Europe explodes

Isar Aerospace conducted the first test flight of the Spectrum orbital rocket, which crashed after takeoff

Isar Spectrum test rocket explodes shortly after launch
Isar said the failed test flight still allowed it to 'gather a substantial amount of flight data and experience to apply on future missions'
(Image credit: Isar Aerospace / Brady Kenniston / NASASpaceflight.com / Cover Images / Reuters)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Germany's Isar Aerospace conducted the first test flight of its Spectrum orbital rocket from a spaceport in Norway Sunday, deeming the launch a success even though the rocket crashed into the sea and exploded about 30 seconds after liftoff. Isar is one of a handful of European aerospace startups aiming to create a commercial space industry that can send satellites into orbit from inside continental Europe.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

