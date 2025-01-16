Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and the billionaire space race

Tesla CEO and Amazon founder vie for dominance of satellite launch market and could influence Nasa plans to return to Moon

Blue Origin launches New Glenn on maiden flight from Cape Canaveral
Blue Origin launches its New Glenn rocket from Florida on its inaugural mission to space, the first step into Earth's orbit for Bezos's company
(Image credit: Joe Marino / UPI / Shutterstock)
By
published

Two of the world's richest and most powerful men have launched two of the world's largest rockets this week in an escalation of their corporate space race.

Tesla and X boss Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, are gunning for top dog status in the commercial space business with their respective companies SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. 

