Norman Tebbit: fearsome politician who served as Thatcher's enforcer

Former Conservative Party chair has died aged 94

Norman Tebbit, Conservative Party Chairman, with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher campaigning on the eve of the UK general election, 10 June 1987
Norman Tebbit, with Margaret Thatcher campaigning on the eve of the UK general election, 10 June 1987
(Image credit: Georges De Keerle / Getty Images)
By
published

One of the defining politicians of his age, Norman Tebbit, who has died aged 94, was among Margaret Thatcher's most steadfast supporters and acted as her cabinet enforcer.

A self-made man who had grown up in a working-class suburb of north London, he helped draw millions of former Labour voters to the Thatcherite cause by championing the virtues of hard work, self-reliance and enterprise, while railing against everything from European federalism and unionism to the permissive society, said The Times.

