5 suspiciously good cartoons about the Epstein files

Artists take on the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

By
published

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump yelling “Squirrel!” to a dog labeled “MSM” for “mainstream media.” Trump tries to get the dog to pay attention to a phone labeled “Crazy Trump Truth Social Posts” instead of a file labeled “Epstein files.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon shows Donald Trump with his arm around Jeffrey Epstein. They are surrounded by beautiful women and there is an airplane in the background labeled "Lolita Express". Both men are smiling and appear to be celebrating. Donald Trump holds a lighter and has just set a piece of paper called "The Epstein List" on fire. Trump says, "It's fired!"

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

