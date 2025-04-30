Why Bezos' new pickup could be a 'wrecking ball' for EV industry

Jeff Bezos is a truck guy now. The Amazon founder is one of the financial forces behind the Slate truck, a cheap, bare-bones electric vehicle that some experts say could shake up America's growing EV industry.

The new vehicle is the "bare minimum of what a modern car can be," said The Verge. It seats just two people, has no touchscreens and can go only 150 miles in a single charge. It doesn't even have a radio. But it will cost only around $20,000, at least as long as existing tax credits for EVs stay in place. Slate Auto is pitching the new truck as "minimalist design with DIY purpose," an attempt to "create a new category of vehicle with a huge focus on personalization." The ideas behind the truck are a "rolling rejection of the current, bloated state of American motoring."

