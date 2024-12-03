Judge rejects Elon Musk's $56B pay package again

Judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld her rejection of the Tesla CEO's unprecedented compensation deal

Elon Musk
'Shareholders should control company votes, not judges,' Musk said on X
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A Delaware judge Monday upheld her rejection of Tesla's $56 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk. Court of Chancery Judge Kathaleen McCormick initially struck down the package in January, agreeing with plaintiffs that the 2018 pay deal was improperly negotiated with an insufficiently independent board of directors. The package's stock options are now worth more than $100 billion, based on Tesla's closing price yesterday.

