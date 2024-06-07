Elon Musk's future at Tesla may hang in the (very expensive) balance

The iconic electric vehicle's board must convince shareholders it's worth awarding their tech titan CEO a $50 billion pay compensation package — or he might walk

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk
Elon Musk introducing Tesla's Cybertruck
(Image credit: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Depending on which way the fickle finger at the end of Adam Smith's infamous "invisible hand" is pointing on any given day, tech titan Elon Musk is one of — if not the — richest men in the history of the human race. Whether through the rockets and satellites of his SpaceX company, his moderation of global conversations on X, formerly Twitter, or his legion of devoted Tesla drivers, Musk unilaterally wields influence formerly reserved for kings and nation-states. At the same time, his erratic and occasionally bigoted behavior has created significant turbulence for his various companies, threatening both their corporate reputations and financial bottom lines. Nevertheless, with a net worth upwards of $200 billion dollars, Musk remains perhaps the most potent force in the business world, and one of the most potent in the world at large. 

Next Thursday, Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to award their CEO a compensation package worth approximately $50 billion dollars, six months after Delaware Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick blocked an earlier iteration of the deal. Initially negotiated in 2018, the gargantuan bonus is based on Tesla having achieved certain milestones under Musk's leadership, and would nearly double his equity share in the company from 13% to 22%  — if, that is, it's approved next week. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Business Tesla Elon Musk Billionaires Electric Cars Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸