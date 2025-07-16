AMC hopes new ticket discounts will reinvigorate the movie theater industry
The theater chain now has 50% discounts on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Despite being the largest movie theater chain in the United States (and the world), AMC Theatres is trying out a new experiment to get more viewers in seats. The company has begun a half-price ticket initiative on Wednesdays for members of its free Stubs loyalty program. While AMC previously offered discounted tickets on Tuesdays, the chain hopes that adding discounted tickets on an additional weekday will boost movie theater attendance. But given all of the available streaming options at home, industry experts aren't so sure.
'Make moviegoing more affordable than ever'
The half-off discounts for rewards members apply to adult-evening base ticket prices all day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at every AMC location, the theater chain said. The half-price promotion on Tuesday replaces the company's prior discount deal on that day, which allowed members to get $5 off. These promotions are "designed to make moviegoing more affordable than ever," AMC said in a press release.
AMC's executives seem to feel that the promotions will make a big difference. The company "could not afford to have made this change to our ticket pricing strategy until the box office showed true signs of sustained recovery," said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron. Throughout 2025, the "box office has been booming, and the remainder of 2025 appears poised to continue that upward box office trend."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The decision still comes down to the price'
While AMC is optimistic that movie theaters are on the rise again, it is still an uphill climb for attendance to reach pre-pandemic numbers. Box office totals are "up 15% year-to-date versus 2024 due to the second quarter rebound," said CNN, which is good news for the industry. But "earnings for 2025 are still down 24.1% compared with 2019." Even with a strong start, total box office grosses this year are only expected to "reach about 80% of 2019's totals, with 2026 predicted to reach 86%," Alicia Reese, the senior vice president for media and entertainment at Wedbush Securities, told the Los Angeles Times.
Along with declining theater attendance across the industry, AMC's own attendance "declined by 11% in the first quarter of 2025" and the company "reported a near-7% fall in revenues year-on-year," said Business Insider. The decision to expand its half-off days is a clear effort to "lure more moviegoers back to the big screen."
Wednesday is "overall the slowest day of the week in terms of box office grosses," said The Hollywood Reporter, meaning the discount may not play as big of a factor as AMC hopes. But "Tuesday has historically seen a bump in foot traffic," so it remains to be seen "what type of an impact Wednesday discounts will have," said Steve Buck from the research firm EntTelligence. It is "exciting to see further market experimentation with ticket pricing to engage consumers."
At the end of the day, the "decision still comes down to the price of a movie compared with other outings," Daniel Loria, the editorial director at BoxOffice Pro, said to CNN. He noted that the average streaming subscription costs $7.99 compared to a $25 movie ticket in premium markets like Los Angeles or New York City. And while going to the movies may be cheaper than attending events like a sporting match or concert, consumers "still care about the increased cost of going to theaters compared to staying at home," said Jackie Brenneman of the cinema industry consultancy The Fithian Group. Theaters "need more dynamic offerings" to keep driving customers.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
'A recipe for higher costs and lower living standards'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Children's health has declined in the US
The Explainer It's likely a sign of larger systemic issues
-
Judge nixes wiping medical debt from credit checks
Speed Read Medical debt can now be included in credit reports
-
The FTC is pushing back against false 'Made in the USA' claims
The Explainer The agency has dubbed July 2025 'Made in the USA' month
-
Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived
In the Spotlight Three out of four toy products in the US come from China
-
Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?
In the Spotlight More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'
-
Is Rachel Reeves going soft on non-doms?
Today's Big Question Chancellor is reportedly considering reversing controversial 40% inheritance tax on global assets of non-doms, after allegations of 'exodus' of rich people
-
How will the feds' 'golden share' of US Steel work?
Today's Big Question Trump 'just quasi-nationalized' a major company
-
'Wrench attacks' are targeting wealthy crypto moguls
The Explainer The attacks are named for physical coercion that can be used to gain crypto passwords
-
Trump is trying to jump-start US manufacturing. Is it worth it?
Today's Big Question The jobs are good. The workers may not be there.
-
Starbucks baristas strike over dress code
speed read The new uniform 'puts the burden on baristas' to buy new clothes, said a Starbucks Workers United union delegate