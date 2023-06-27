6 ways to save money on streaming services

This spring, Netflix finally started its long promised crackdown on password sharing. More than 100 million users who access Netflix through a shared password are left with the choice of either missing out on some programming or shelling out for a subscription of their own.

And it seems more viewers are choosing the latter option. According to a report from data provider Antenna, after Netflix alerted subscribers of its new policy on password sharing, the streaming service saw its most significant four days of subscriber additions in the four-and-a-half years since Antenna started tracking.

But adding a Netflix subscription to the monthly budget — on top of many other subscription services to choose from — can certainly add up. Here are some of the ways you can prevent streaming services from breaking the bank.

Prioritize which streaming services you really want

It's easy to sign up for streaming services and then forget which ones you have. Periodically, sit down and list all of the streaming services you're paying for. Doing so "might be as simple as scrolling through the apps on your TV," said Consumer Reports, "but be sure to double-check your credit card bills, too."

After you've jotted down a full list of the streaming services you're currently covering, determine which ones you're really using the most. You might find there's some you haven't turned on in months, or that you could easily get by without.

Doing this exercise regularly will also help you "catch any price hikes," said Consumer Reports. You can then reassess based on the higher rate.

Look into bundling

Another way you might be able to cut costs on streaming services is by bundling it with another service, like your phone contract. "Often, carriers like T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and AT&T offer free subscriptions to popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Paramount+," said SoFi reported. These usually only last for a year, but sometimes they can last for the duration of your phone contract.