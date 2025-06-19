Who wants to be a millionaire? The dark side of lottery wins

Is hitting the jackpot a dream come true or actually a nightmare?

A lucky punter from Munster has won €250 million (£215 million) in the EuroMillions lottery – the largest EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland. But will the as-yet-unknown winner come to see their sudden good fortune as a blessing or a curse?

Once you've won the lottery, "you're screwed", said Metro. Hitting such a massive jackpot can "turn out to be a deal with the devil": many winners' lives have taken "a turn for the worse after scooping a large sum".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

