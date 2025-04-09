Do you owe taxes on sports betting wins?

If you gain wealth of any kind, you must pay taxes on it

Your gambling winnings are considered taxable income
Having your favorite team come out on top is a great feeling. And it is even sweeter if you placed a bet on that outcome.

All you probably want to do next is celebrate the big win — but there is, unfortunately, the question of taxes to contend with. As it turns out, if you gain wealth of any kind, you must pay taxes on it — and "winning a bet counts as gaining wealth, which means you must report it to the tax authorities," said SmartAsset.

