How will the feds' 'golden share' of US Steel work?

Trump 'just quasi-nationalized' a major company

The combined U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel company will be the 'world's second-largest steelmaker'
President Donald Trump is a businessman who became a politician. Now he's both. Trump will have "unique influence" over the operations of U.S. Steel under a new arrangement to allow Nippon Steel to complete its multibillion-dollar takeover of the iconic American company, said ABC News.

The federal government was given a "golden share" in U.S. Steel as a condition of a deal that was originally rejected by the Biden administration, said ABC. The new company will not be able to change its name, move its headquarters away from Pittsburgh or transfer production outside the United States without the president's consent. Those are "powerful terms that directly benefit and protect America," said Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The unusual arrangement demonstrates the White House is "willing to insert itself aggressively into a private company's affairs," said ABC.

