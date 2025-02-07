Can the US Steel-Nippon Steel merger come back to life?

If you thought Nippon Steel's bid to acquire U.S. Steel was dead in the water, think again. The merger was blocked by President Joe Biden last year, but President Donald Trump is in the White House now — and he may be a bit more flexible about the deal.

Trump has "welcomed Japanese investment in the technology sector," said Reuters. That's why he met Thursday with U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt ahead of a Friday summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House. During the presidential campaign, Trump said he was "totally against" the acquisition of the American company by a foreign firm. But Nippon Steel executives have been making the case that their proposal fits Trump's "America First" agenda. Takahiro Mori, Nippon Steel's vice chair, said he hopes the Trump-Ishiba meeting will "open the way for a deal."

