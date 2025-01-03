Biden expected to block Japanese bid for US Steel

The president is blocking the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns

President Joe Biden addresses United Steelworkers
(Image credit: Kyle Mazza / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

President Joe Biden has decided to block the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns, The Washington Post and The New York Times said Friday morning.

