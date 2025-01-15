'The world is watching this deal closely'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Nippon Steel: Why we're suing Biden'
Takahiro Mori at The Wall Street Journal
Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel "filed a lawsuit" after "the president's decision to block our companies' partnership" because the government "failed to meet the most basic requirements of due process and fairness," says Takahiro Mori. Japan is "one of America's staunchest allies," and "major companies in allied nations want to invest in the U.S. and employ Americans. Now they wonder if they'll be treated as partners or political pawns." If "politics can dictate the process, it erodes trust."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The FBI monitored Latinos for years. Why Biden should make the agency release its records.'
Natalia Reyes at the San Francisco Chronicle
President Joe Biden should "make the FBI publicly release any materials pertaining to the surveillance of the Latino civil rights movement," says Natalia Reyes. It is "not only knowledge of the history of oppression in this country that we stand to gain from the release of the records." These records "might also inadvertently reveal potential pathways for seemingly disparate communities to move forward together." Biden "stands to bring these stories to light."
'Latin America's Trump backlash is already underway'
Antonio De Loera-Brust at Foreign Policy
President-elect Donald Trump's "public threats to retake the Panama Canal, by force if necessary, have already done meaningful damage to U.S. standing in Latin America," says Antonio De Loera-Brust. For "Panama, there is little funny about the prospect of a U.S. invasion." Latin countries "look for a counterbalance to a neighbor they cannot hope to deter on their own." Trump "would immediately put the United States in a position of regional isolation" in Latin America.
'Texas web-porn law protects kids without harming adults'
Clare Morell and Meg Leta Jones at Bloomberg
Texas's Supreme Court case argues the "government can restrict children's access to online pornography without harming the free speech rights of adults," and Americans "should hope the justices will see that new technologies can lead them to find Texas's effort constitutional," say Clare Morell and Meg Leta Jones. Two "decades of experience have made clear that filters aren't working." Parents have been "fighting on their own against a relentless tide of pornography supplied by adult sites."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Why Trump's cabinet nominees are facing confirmation delays
In the Spotlight Paperwork and politics play a role
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Hegseth boosts hopes for confirmation amid grilling
Speed Read The Senate held confirmation hearings for Pete Hegseth, Trump's Defense Secretary nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist
Speed read The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden removes Cuba from terrorism blacklist
Speed read The move is likely to be reversed by the incoming Trump administration, as it was Trump who first put Cuba on the terrorism blacklist in his first term
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'His disdain for international rules could eviscerate the laws of war'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Israel, Hamas and US say cease-fire deal close
Speed Read A high-level cease-fire negotiation is gaining momentum in Biden's final week as president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
North Carolina Supreme Court risks undermining its legitimacy
Under the radar A contentious legal battle over whether to seat one of its own members threatens not only the future of the court's ideological balance, but its role in the public sphere
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The proudly backward were validated by self-loathing Western intellectuals'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
'We should be shouting the pluralism achievements of college athletics from the mountaintops'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jimmy Carter honored in state funeral, laid to rest
Speed Read The state funeral was attended by all living presidents
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sentenced after Supreme Court rejection
Speed Read Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the three liberal justices in the majority
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published