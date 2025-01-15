'The world is watching this deal closely'

'Nippon Steel: Why we're suing Biden'

Takahiro Mori at The Wall Street Journal

Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel "filed a lawsuit" after "the president's decision to block our companies' partnership" because the government "failed to meet the most basic requirements of due process and fairness," says Takahiro Mori. Japan is "one of America's staunchest allies," and "major companies in allied nations want to invest in the U.S. and employ Americans. Now they wonder if they'll be treated as partners or political pawns." If "politics can dictate the process, it erodes trust."

Read more

'The FBI monitored Latinos for years. Why Biden should make the agency release its records.'

Natalia Reyes at the San Francisco Chronicle

President Joe Biden should "make the FBI publicly release any materials pertaining to the surveillance of the Latino civil rights movement," says Natalia Reyes. It is "not only knowledge of the history of oppression in this country that we stand to gain from the release of the records." These records "might also inadvertently reveal potential pathways for seemingly disparate communities to move forward together." Biden "stands to bring these stories to light."

Read more

'Latin America's Trump backlash is already underway'

Antonio De Loera-Brust at Foreign Policy

President-elect Donald Trump's "public threats to retake the Panama Canal, by force if necessary, have already done meaningful damage to U.S. standing in Latin America," says Antonio De Loera-Brust. For "Panama, there is little funny about the prospect of a U.S. invasion." Latin countries "look for a counterbalance to a neighbor they cannot hope to deter on their own." Trump "would immediately put the United States in a position of regional isolation" in Latin America.

Read more

'Texas web-porn law protects kids without harming adults'

Clare Morell and Meg Leta Jones at Bloomberg

Texas's Supreme Court case argues the "government can restrict children's access to online pornography without harming the free speech rights of adults," and Americans "should hope the justices will see that new technologies can lead them to find Texas's effort constitutional," say Clare Morell and Meg Leta Jones. Two "decades of experience have made clear that filters aren't working." Parents have been "fighting on their own against a relentless tide of pornography supplied by adult sites."

Read more