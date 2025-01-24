What Trump's 'tech bros' want

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos had 'prime seats' at the president's inauguration. What are they looking to gain from Trump 2.0?

Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk at Trump&#039;s inauguration at the US Capitol
(Image credit: Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP Photo / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
As Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president, it was the "row of tech executives" sitting behind him in the Capitol rotunda that caught the eyes of many observers. The tableau made for a "landmark moment", showing just how much Silicon Valley has "seized power" in the Trump White House, said The Times.

Who is in the inner circle?

