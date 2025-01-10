Meta's right turn on red: Zuckerberg turns toward MAGA

Zuckerberg is abandoning fact-checkers to embrace "free speech," a familiar refrain for Trump's cohort

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently announced sweeping changes to the company's content moderation strategy, signaling a shift toward a more MAGA-friendly approach. It's a marked change from when the CEO banned President-elect Donald Trump from his platforms four years ago. Now, Zuckerberg seems keen to show Trump he's ready to play nice.

The social media company is getting rid of third-party fact-checkers because they have been "too politically biased," were error-prone and "have destroyed more trust than they've created," Zuckerberg said in the announcement, echoing the sentiments of some of its conservative critics. Meta will replace fact-checkers with community notes similar to those on X, owned by Elon Musk, with whom Zuckerberg publicly feuded. The company is also losing its rules against hate speech, clearing the way for users to post a "wide array of derogatory remarks about races, nationalities, ethnic groups, sexual orientations, and gender identities," The Intercept said, referring to leaked training materials. He will also follow in Musk's footsteps by moving some of his operations from California to Texas. At the same time, Meta named vocal Trump ally and UFC boss Dana White to its board of directors days after promoting Joel Kaplan, a Republican lobbyist for the company, to be its new head of global affairs.

