Space-age living: The race for robot servants

Meta and Apple compete to bring humanoid robots to the market

EVE robot
The EVE robot by 1X Technologies during the Humanoids Summit in California
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

A robot butler in every home sounds like “the stuff of science fiction,” said Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, but we’re getting closer. Two tech giants, Meta and Apple, have recently begun preparing to go head-to-head in the battle to bring to market humanoid robots “that can fold your laundry, load up the dishwasher, or even push the kids on the swing.” They’re entering a playing field where roughly a dozen other robotics companies, like 1X Technologies, are already working on similar projects. They’ll also be up against Tesla, which has been developing its general-purpose robot, Optimus, since 2021.

We are still years away from humanoids being commonplace—or remotely affordable—“but it’s clear that companies are taking the work very seriously,” Gurman added. Meta is starting a new unit “dedicated to the development of humanoid technology,” with the near-term goal of building the “underlying software platform” that can bring robots to life. Apple’s robotics work is being overseen by Kevin Lynch, who helped create the original Apple smartwatch.



