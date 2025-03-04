Space-age living: The race for robot servants
Meta and Apple compete to bring humanoid robots to the market
A robot butler in every home sounds like “the stuff of science fiction,” said Mark Gurman in Bloomberg, but we’re getting closer. Two tech giants, Meta and Apple, have recently begun preparing to go head-to-head in the battle to bring to market humanoid robots “that can fold your laundry, load up the dishwasher, or even push the kids on the swing.” They’re entering a playing field where roughly a dozen other robotics companies, like 1X Technologies, are already working on similar projects. They’ll also be up against Tesla, which has been developing its general-purpose robot, Optimus, since 2021.
We are still years away from humanoids being commonplace—or remotely affordable—“but it’s clear that companies are taking the work very seriously,” Gurman added. Meta is starting a new unit “dedicated to the development of humanoid technology,” with the near-term goal of building the “underlying software platform” that can bring robots to life. Apple’s robotics work is being overseen by Kevin Lynch, who helped create the original Apple smartwatch.
Re-creating Rosie from The Jetsons has been the fantasy ever since the cartoon premiered in the 1960s, said John Koetsier in Forbes. Humanoid robots that can augment or replace human labor are “a blue ocean field” of opportunity with no clear leader yet. “But taking on a massive project” like this one “is not for the faint of heart.” Apple knows. It spent more than $10 billion on an electric-vehicle concept, the Apple Car, “only to eventually kill the project” after numerous setbacks. That’s why tech companies should focus on more realistic artificial intelligence applications, said Robin Harding in the Financial Times, such as robotaxis and robot vacuums. Creating a humanoid robot “that can cook dinner and clean toilets” is an order of magnitude more difficult, because it requires breakthroughs in hardware, not software. Accurately replicating human muscle movements and discriminating objects via touch is proving extraordinarily costly and complicated. “Even a revolution in AI” does not make these physical obstacles disappear.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
But AI will help, said Nicholas Wright in Foreign Policy. Tech companies “have exhausted all the world’s easily accessible data for training models.” What’s left is “data grounded in reality,” from a robot that is learning—like a child does—“how to act in the physical world.” Building human-like robots that can interact with humans “leads to more data from which their AI can learn, which leads to better AI that enhances the robots so they can take on more jobs.” This is the mutually reinforcing spiral “that makes humanoid robots such a glittering prize.” Already, China is “pouring a firehose of startups into humanoid robots.” The U.S. is finally recognizing that the scramble to build Rosie “may be the most consequential technological race of the next decade.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Why is Trump's cryptocurrency reserve plan putting some economists on edge?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION The president has named five cryptocurrencies he wants to see added to a federal stockpile as experts and lawmakers alike warn that the whole project could be a total flop
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Roca River Camp: home from home in the wild Maasai Mara
The Week Recommends This luxurious camp's expert guides all but guarantee front row seats to the savannah's most majestic spectacles
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Musk vs. Altman: The fight over OpenAI
Feature Elon Musk has launched a $97.4 billion takeover bid for OpenAI
By The Week US Published
-
Apple pledges $500B in US spending over 4 years
Speed Read This is a win for Trump, who has pushed to move manufacturing back to the US
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
AI freedom vs copyright law: the UK's creative controversy
The Explainer Britain's musicians, artists, and authors protest at proposals to allow AI firms to use their work
By The Week UK Published
-
The AI arms race
Talking Point The fixation on AI-powered economic growth risks drowning out concerns around the technology which have yet to be resolved
By The Week UK Published
-
Paris AI Summit: has Europe already been left behind?
The Explainer EU shift from AI regulation to investment may still leave it trailing in US and China's wake
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
What is living intelligence, the new frontier in AI?
The Explainer Business leaders must prepare themselves for the next wave in tech, which will take AI to another level
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Chinese AI company DeepSeek rocks the tech world
In the spotlight America's hold on artificial intelligence is on shaky ground
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Big tech's big pivot
Opinion How Silicon Valley's corporate titans learned to love Trump
By Theunis Bates Published