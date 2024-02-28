Apple kills its secret electric car project

What happened?

Apple told employees on Tuesday it's ending its secretive electric vehicle project, said Bloomberg . Many of the people working on the decadelong, multibillion-dollar Project Titan are being reassigned to Apple's generative AI unit.

Who said what?

"Apple had such an aura of being able to create really innovative, easy-to-use stuff," automakers feared an Apple Car "would be tough to compete with," retired General Motors executive Phil Abram told The Wall Street Journal. But that threat was distant "because everybody knew how hard it was to build cars."

The now-defunct Apple Car project was "one of Silicon Valley's worst-kept secrets because it was being tested on public roads," The New York Times said. An "all-electric sedan emblazoned with the Apple logo may never pass you on the expressway," Matteo Wong said at The Atlantic, but with Apple's iPhone-connecting CarPlay software standard in nearly every new vehicle, "the Apple Car already exists, and you've almost certainly ridden in one."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

What next?

Apple "continues to invest heavily in other areas," Bloomberg said, and "ultimately, focusing on AI may be a better bet."