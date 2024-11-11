What Trump's win could mean for Big Tech

The tech industry is bracing itself for Trump's second administration

Illustration of Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg
Trump's first term was "wild and unpredictable," creating a chaotic environment that "even the biggest tech companies struggled to navigate"
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Donald Trump's relationship with the tech industry has oscillated over the years, and now that he is on his way to a second term, Big Tech is bracing itself for what that could mean for their businesses over the next four years.

After he became president for the first time, the tech industry "mobilized quickly to resist some of his anti-liberal policies," Bloomberg said. But this time around, "things in the Valley feel different." Eight years after the 2016 election, it is "unclear what appetite for resistance remains." In fact, on the morning after the election, a "procession of tech CEOs" all lined up to "digitally kiss the ring." They posted "unnervingly similar messages" congratulating him and "pledging to work together to boost American innovation." The cautious messaging greatly contrasts the response to his first term, signaling a shift in Silicon Valley.

