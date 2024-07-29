Donald Trump's bitcoin obsession

Former president's crypto conversion a 'classic Trumpian transactional relationship', partly driven by ego-boosting NFTs

Donald Trump delivers the keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, Nashville, Tennessee, 27 July 2024
Donald Trump told a bitcoin conference in Nashville that he will make the US the 'crypto capital of the planet' if he is re-elected
(Image credit: Jon Cherry / Getty Images)
By
published
in the explainer

"If bitcoin is going to the Moon, I want America to be the nation that leads the way."

Channelling his inner JFK, Donald Trump marked his full conversion to the cult of cryptocurrency by vowing to turn the US into a "bitcoin superpower" if he is returned to the White House in November.

Donald Trump Sam Bankman-Fried Bitcoin Cryptocurrencies Elon Musk The Explainer
