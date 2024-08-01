Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?

A shake-up at the top of the Democratic ticket has pushed a once static-seeming race into largely uncharted political waters

Illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump facing each other
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in today's big question

For months — years, even — the 2024 presidential election seemed like a wholly known quantity: two high-profile candidates, each with a set of baked-in campaign assets and liabilities, facing off in their second head-to-head contest in half a decade. For as much as each campaign tested new lines of attack and intensified the purported stakes this time around, the fundamentals of the race remained largely unchanged. 

Until they weren't. 

Politics Today's Big Question Donald Trump Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

