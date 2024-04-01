Black and Hispanic voters: why they’re turning right

Polling indicates that the groups may no longer be Democratic Party strongholds

Two people cast their vote in the 2020 presidential election
A remarkable 'political realignment' appears to be under way
(Image credit: Paul Hennessy / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
By The Week UK
published

With November's election looming, President Biden has a big problem on his hands, said Russell Contreras on Axios: his party is losing black and Hispanic voters. These voters have long been "one of the most loyal parts of the Democratic coalition", but that's rapidly changing. 

A recent New York Times poll found that non-white Americans, who backed Biden by a margin of nearly 50 percentage points in 2020, now favour him over Donald Trump by just 12 points – 56% to 44%. Among Hispanic voters, Trump now actually leads, by 46% to 40%. In Gallup polling, the share of Latinos who consider themselves Democrats dropped from 57% to 47% between 2020 and 2023. 

