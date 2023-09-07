Is Biden losing Black voters?

Black and Latino voters have long been stalwart Democratic Party voters. Is that still the case? Maybe not. President Biden is "underperforming among nonwhite voters" in a series of polls, The New York Times reported. Among those voters, Biden leads Donald Trump — the likely GOP nominee — by an average of 53 to 28 percent. That might sound like a lot, but Biden won 70 percent of those voters in 2020. That shift could make a critical difference in the 2024 election.

"Black voters played a large role in rescuing Biden's struggling 2020 presidential campaign in the South Carolina primary," Reuters reported. But there have long been signs of dissatisfaction since he arrived in the White House. Democrats in Congress failed to get voting protections or police reforms passed while they held control, leading some Black voters to "lose faith" in the party. "They don't follow through," one voter told Reuters about Democrats.

The latest poll numbers are part of a trend, The Washington Post reported. Black voter turnout dropped 10 percentage points between the 2018 and 2022 midterm elections. That has Democrats alarmed heading into 2024: Biden's victory in 2020 depended on narrow wins in swing states like Georgia and Wisconsin, after all. "Democratic activists are cautioning that the party can't afford to let support from Black voters slip."

Indifferent voters?

"Democrats have grown increasingly identified with policies and rhetoric that appeals to college-educated voters, who are disproportionately white," Jonathan Chait wrote at New York. It's difficult for Dems to conceive that "Donald Trump, of all people, is going to register gains among racial minorities," but there really is a risk that Black voters and other minorities "will vote for the opposing party." The shift away from Biden is easier to understand if you realize that nonwhite voters "are less liberal than the party's white voters, not more liberal."