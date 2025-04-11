Inside the Israel-Turkey geopolitical dance across Syria

As Syria struggles in the wake of the Assad regime's collapse, its neighbors are carefully coordinating to avoid potential military confrontations

An Israeli army vehicle moves along a road by the barbed-wire fence of the UN-patrolled buffer zone separating Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights near the Druze village of Majdal Shams on March 2, 2025
Israel and Turkey began a series of talks aimed at preventing confrontation as each country conducts discrete operations within Syria
It's been months since the Syrian rebels toppled the government of longtime strongman leader Bashar al-Assad, forcing him to flee the country he'd ruled for decades. While the new Syrian government led by rebel coalition leader-turned-President Ahmed al-Shara works to establish order, the political power vacuum left by the volatile regime change has left some of the country's neighbors anxious to ensure their own foreign policy aims. To that end, Israel and Turkey on Wednesday began a series of talks aimed at preventing confrontation between their militaries as each country conducts discrete operations within Syria.

With Syria still in fragile political flux and both Israel and Turkey navigating choppy international circumstances extending far beyond their distinct Syrian aims, what does their diplomatic tête-à-tête mean for an area reeling from years of armed conflict? And does this attempt at cooperation truly negate the risk of a military confrontation?

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

