Syria's Kurdish community at the center of a post-Assad game of geopolitical tug-of-war

The fall of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad has created a power vacuum that threatens some of the United States' staunchest allies in the region

Syrian Kurds flash the V for victory sign as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024. Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken Damascus in a lightning offensive on December 8, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria.
Simmering regional hostility and the chaos of a post-Assad Syria could pit the US in a proxy war against fellow NATO member Turkey.
(Image credit: Delil Souleiman / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Last month's sudden and tumultuous overthrow of Syria's longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad marked a moment of seismic upheaval in a region already straining under the weight of spiraling wars and geopolitical strife. Years in the making, Assad's ousting now leaves Syria in a state of fragile uncertainty, as the various insurgent factions who helped bring Syria to this point vie for control moving forward, often with the backing of international partners keen to capitalize on a regional power vacuum.

In the middle of these intersecting vectors of influence and interest lies the Syrian Democratic Forces, an American-backed military group of Kurdish-led fighters that controls approximately one-third of the country after helping the U.S. fight ISIS in the region. The SDF's accumulated power has placed it — and Syria's ethnic minority Kurdish community at large — at the center of a fight for the country's future. The regional powerhouse Turkey is threatening to eliminate the military group as part of a broader anti-Kurdish enterprise, and the U.S. is pondering if and how to best support a proven ally.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

