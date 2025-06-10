'Among scientists, interest and investment in mitochondria have risen'
'Get ready to hear a lot more about your mitochondria'
Hannah Seo at The Atlantic
Mitochondrial "health is poised to become a pillar of the MAHA movement," so the "American public can expect to hear a lot more about mitochondria," says Hannah Seo. When "mitochondria are defective, people do indeed suffer." But the "mitochondrial approach to wellness carries risks, too." Zooming in on mitochondria "might offer a reassuringly specific and seemingly scientific explanation of the many real ills of the U.S. population," but MAHA is "only helping obscure the big picture."
'Despite military purges, China's next war "could be imminent" and spread fast'
Gordon G. Chang at The Hill
America "needs to urgently prepare for war," as war is "coming to East Asia, and Taiwan" is a "target of Chinese aggression," says Gordon G. Chang. The "U.S. and its partners have to be ready for anything at any place and at any time." China's "regime, which is mobilizing all of society for war, is now unstable." It is "not clear who, if anyone, is in charge," so the "regime could take us by surprise."
'I play a doctor on "The Pitt." Real health care workers need our help.'
Noah Wyle at USA Today
HBO's "The Pitt" is "grounded in real stories — shaped by medical advisers who've lived them and delivered with reverence for the professionals we're honored to represent," says Noah Wyle. Without a "supported, protected and fairly treated workforce, there is no patient care." Whatever "other important issues are being debated, this has to be a priority." When "our health care professionals are burned out, buried in paperwork or forced to leave the field altogether, we all pay the price."
'Don't trust Erdogan's "peace process" with the Kurds'
Gonul Tol at Foreign Policy
Turkey's Kurds are "hopeful that their long struggle for basic rights may finally be nearing a breakthrough," says Gonul Tol. But "precedents in other countries" and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "own record suggest a different outcome." We "know from case after case that autocrats — whether they are actual dictators or strongmen at the head of flawed democracies — rarely resolve ethnic conflicts." They "often freeze or suppress them, sidestep root causes, and instrumentalize the unresolved conflict."
