Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire
326 Palestinians are dead in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas
What happened
Israel Tuesday morning launched what it called "extensive strikes" on Hamas "terror targets" across Gaza, its first major attack on the Palestinian enclave since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas two months ago. Gaza's health ministry said at least 326 Palestinians were killed in the strikes.
Who said what
The attack was prompted by "Hamas' repeated refusal to release our hostages" and its "rejection of all the proposals" from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other mediators, Netanyahu's office said. "Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength." Hamas said Israel's decision to "overturn the ceasefire agreement" exposed the remaining hostages "to an unknown fate." Hamas still holds 59 Israeli hostages, 35 of whom are believed to be dead.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Israel had consulted the U.S. before launching the strikes. President Donald Trump "has made it clear" that "Hamas, the Houthis, Iran" and anyone else seeking to "terrorize" Israel or the U.S. "will see a price to pay: All hell will break loose," she said. Israel's Hostage Families Forum said in a statement that Netanyahu had "chosen to abandon the hostages" and its members were "shocked, angry and terrified by the deliberate dismantling of the process to return our loved ones from the terrible captivity of Hamas."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Negotiations on ending the Gaza war have deadlocked, but it was "unclear whether the attack effectively ended the ceasefire," The New York Times said. Hamas "has not yet declared that it is resuming the war," the BBC said, "instead calling on mediators and the United Nations to intervene."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump purports to 'void' Biden pardons
Speed Read Joe Biden's pardons of Jan. 6 committee members are not valid because they were done by autopen, says Trump
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - March 18, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - liquor loss, a SpaceX odyssey, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Life after space: how will Nasa's stranded astronauts cope?
In the Spotlight Sunita 'Suni' Williams and Barry 'Butch' Wilmore are headed back to Earth after nine months on the ISS – but their greatest challenge may still lie ahead
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mountains of garbage are creating more hazards in Gaza
under the radar Gaza was already creating 1,700 tons of waste daily prior to the war
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Why is Netanyahu pushing into the West Bank now?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Israeli tanks have entered some Palestinian cities for the first time in decades. What's behind this latest assault on the occupied territory, and where could it lead if left unchecked?
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The optics of Hamas' hostage releases
In The Spotlight 'Release certificates' and 'gift bags' part of 'strategic choreography' of prisoner swaps
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'
Speed Read He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published