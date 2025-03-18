Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire

326 Palestinians are dead in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas

Man carries child killed in March 18 Israeli airstrikes
What happened

Israel Tuesday morning launched what it called "extensive strikes" on Hamas "terror targets" across Gaza, its first major attack on the Palestinian enclave since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas two months ago. Gaza's health ministry said at least 326 Palestinians were killed in the strikes.

