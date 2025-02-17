The optics of Hamas' hostage releases

'Release certificates' and 'gift bags' part of 'strategic' choreography of prisoner swaps

Israeli hostage Yair Horn stands between Hamas militants
Israeli hostage Iair Horn stands between Hamas militants on a makeshift stage in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis, prior to his handover to a Red Cross team on Saturday
The Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, has condemned Hamas for its "despicable and cynical" exploitation of hostages, after three men freed in this weekend's prisoner swap were forced to mount a stage and answer questions before their release.

While the men – Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Sasha Troufanov – appeared to be in better health than those released in the previous prisoner exchange, their liberation was preceded by a "performative release 'ceremony'" staged by their captors, said The Telegraph. In one particularly "chilling" stunt, Hamas fighters handed Horn an hourglass with an image on it of the yet-to-be-released hostage Matan Zangauker, and the caption, "time is running out".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

