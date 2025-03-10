Is the pro-Assad insurgency a threat to the new Syria?

Interim leader accuses old regime loyalists and 'foreign backers' of trying to 'divide and destroy' the country

The recent violence has 'reignited tensions across Syria' and represents 'the biggest domestic military challenge yet' to its new rulers
Syria's interim leader has vowed to hunt down those responsible for violent clashes between government forces and supporters of deposed former leader Bashar al-Assad, which, he said, risk tipping the country back into civil war.

Ahmed al-Sharaa's rebel forces toppled Assad in December. Responding now to what he called a "critical moment", al-Sharaa accused Assad loyalists and their as yet unnamed "foreign backers" of trying to foment unrest in Syria – "to divide it and destroy its unity and stability", said Reuters.



