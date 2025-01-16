The challenge facing Syria's Alawites

Minority sect that was favoured under Assad now fears for its future

Photo collage of a ripped up photo of Hafez Al-Assad, the shape of Syria, and a painting of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, a revered figure in the Alawite faith
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

As sectarian tensions rise in Syria following the collapse of the Assad regime, a minority sect fears for its future amid calls for mass slaughter.

The feeling is a new one for the Alawites, a group that was powerful and influential during the dictator's rule.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸