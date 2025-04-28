Japan is opening up to immigration – but is it welcoming immigrants?
Plummeting birth rates and ageing population leave closed-off country 'no choice' but to admit foreigners, but tensions are growing with newly arrived Muslims
For hundreds of years, Japan was notorious for being closed off to foreigners.
But over the past decade the country has been forced to start opening up to immigration, in need of foreign workers to plug the labour shortages caused by its plummeting birth rates and ageing population.
Now, Japan is increasingly struggling to accommodate the newcomers – in particular, the growing population of Muslims.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'A tatami welcome mat'
The "yokoso" (welcome) sign at Tokyo's Narita Airport is "clearly provisional and time-limited", said Philip Patrick in The Spectator. Japan puts "social cohesion and societal harmony well ahead of any desire for diversity".
But there has been a "major shift in policy". In the past few years, "radical" changes to visa and work-permit requirements have amounted to "a door being flung open and a tatami welcome mat being rolled out to the world". Why? "Japan has no choice."
Japan is still "often painted as hostile, if not downright xenophobic", said The Japan Times. But the number of overseas workers has "more than doubled" over the past decade, The foreign community, including students, has increased 50%. In 2023, then Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expanded the visa allowing foreign workers and their families to stay in Japan indefinitely, from just two industries to 11. Now, foreigners account for about 2.4% of the population.
These reforms have not sparked "the populist backlash seen in European countries experiencing shrinking populations", said the Harvard International Review. So far, most Japanese people "appear content" with the changes.
Foreign workers are mostly permitted in industries like agriculture and nursing care, fields in which the Japanese generally aren't keen to work. But the country has "prioritised immigrants based on their usefulness", and focussed less on their integration – "leaving newcomers to face language, cultural, and social barriers alone".
There are also inklings of a backtrack. The government has been planning an electronic authentication system to strengthen checks on visa-waivered foreigners entering the country – the Japanese version of the US's ESTA – to prevent them from overstaying their welcome.
It had aimed to introduce the system by 2030, but on Wednesday, 23 April, Justice Minister Suzuki Keisuke said that the process needed to be "accelerated" by two years, according to NHK World – due to the increase in foreigners.
'Still far from a multicultural society'
The increase in migrants has also sparked a growing demand for an unexpected product: graves. In Japan, almost everyone is cremated – which Islam strictly forbids.
But Muslim migrants and converts "face opposition" when it comes to building cemeteries that can accommodate an Islamic burial, said South China Morning Post. Some community leaders have raised objections over "sanitary concerns".
The Muslim population in Japan is about 350,000: more than three times the number in 2010, according to Hirofumi Tanada, professor emeritus of Waseda University's Faculty of Human Sciences, and expert on Muslim affairs in Japan.
There are still only about 10 "major locations with burial sites" with religious affiliations in Japan, including Christian sites. Almost all cemeteries still only perform cremations. Muslims considering staying in Japan indefinitely say the limited number of burial plots "makes them anxious about their future".
The availability of halal food is increasing, but the "rapid increase" in Muslims, mostly from Indonesia, means finding places for group prayers is "a struggle", said Nikkei. There are also challenges in education and health care, as most Japanese are unfamiliar with Islam.
"As Japan continues to bring in foreign workers, its Muslim population is sure to grow," said the news site. "But Japan is still far from becoming a multicultural society that fully accommodates Muslims, whose religious and daily customs differ significantly from Japanese ones."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021.
-
Today's political cartoons - April 27, 2025
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - setting fires, flying south, and more
By The Week US
-
5 classified cartoons about Pete Hegseth's precarious position
Cartoons Artists take on confidential texts, centerfold candidates, and more
By The Week US
-
The thermal springs and ancient tombs of Bulgaria
The Week Recommends A gorgeous Rose Valley, hilltop tomb and relaxing spa all in a town untainted by tourist crowds
By The Week UK
-
The Japanese rice crisis
Under The Radar Japan's staple food is in short supply and everything from bad harvests to rising tourist numbers is being blamed
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
-
The El Salvador mega-prison at the centre of Trump's deportation scheme
The Explainer Invoking a 1798 law, the US president has sent hundreds of alleged gang members to high-security prison called 'black hole of human rights'
By Abby Wilson
-
Data blunders put Japan's after-work boozing culture in the spotlight
Under The Radar Excessive alcohol consumption and an analogue work culture combine to create a recipe for disaster when it comes to sensitive files
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
-
The resurgence of the Taliban in Pakistan
Under the Radar Islamabad blames Kabul for sheltering jihadi fighters terrorising Pakistan's borderlands
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
-
The slow fight for same-sex marriage in Asia
Under the Radar Thailand joins Nepal and Taiwan as the only Asian nations to legalise LGBT unions, amid repressive regimes and religious traditions
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
-
The challenge facing Syria's Alawites
Under The Radar Minority sect that was favoured under Assad now fears for its future
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
-
Have we reached peak population?
Under the Radar The global population is expected to plateau before the end of the century
By Abby Wilson
-
Has the Taliban banned women from speaking?
Today's Big Question 'Rambling' message about 'bizarre' restriction joins series of recent decrees that amount to silencing of Afghanistan's women
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK