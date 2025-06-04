Dutch government falls over immigration policy

The government collapsed after anti-immigration politician Geert Wilders quit the right-wing coalition

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders
What happened

The Dutch coalition government collapsed Tuesday after far-fight leader Geert Wilders withdrew his Party for Freedom's ministers from Prime Minister Dick Schoof's Cabinet. Wilders claimed that the coalition's other three parties were stymieing his hardline anti-immigration measures.

