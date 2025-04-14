The Japanese rice crisis

Japan's staple food is in short supply and everything from bad harvests to rising tourist numbers is being blamed

Extreme shortages throughout the country have led to the Japanese government auctioning off its emergency rice stockpile.
"Rice is everything" in Japan, according to Firstpost, but consumers are facing a crisis: the country is running out of supplies and the price is rocketing.

Extreme shortages throughout the country have led to the Japanese government auctioning off its emergency rice stockpile for the first time. The debut auction in March saw 142,000 tons of grain up for offer at a cost of 21,217 yen (about £113) per 60kg, reported Business Insider.

