Russia's 'shared values' visa

The 'anti-woke' scheme is aimed at foreigners who reject LGBTQ+ rights and 'non-traditional' values – and who can provide Moscow with online clout and skilled workers

Photo composite illustration of Saint Basil&#039;s Cathedral surrounded by welcome and hotel signs
Unlike most immigration visas, there's no requirement for knowledge of the Russian language, culture, or laws
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Social media is littered with accounts of Westerners who say they are moving to Russia to escape what they deem society's moral decline – and what others see as much-needed migration and the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

For those determined to make the move, there is a way: since last year, Russia has offered a "shared values" visa scheme, aimed at attracting foreigners who reject what Vladimir Putin calls "destructive neoliberal ideology". The president is seeking immigrants of the "anti-woke" variety, committed to traditional, conservative values.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

