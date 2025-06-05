Trump says Putin vowed retaliation for Kyiv strike

The Russian president intends to respond to Ukraine's weekend drone strikes on Moscow's warplanes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone
Pro-Kremlin pundits in Russia are 'seething with calls for retribution, even nuclear retaliation'
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
What happened

President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "good" 75-minute phone conversation Wednesday, "but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace." Putin said, "very strongly, that he will have to respond" to Ukraine's weekend drone strikes on Moscow's most prized warplanes deep inside Russia, Trump recounted on social media.

