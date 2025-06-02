Frustrated Trump warns 'crazy' Putin

Trump lashes out online after Putin launches his largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation at residential district after a Russian missile attack
Putin's continuing slaughter of civilians "is now a liability for Trump"
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump's friendly relationship with Vladimir Putin soured last week, after he called the Russian dictator "absolutely crazy" for unleashing his largest-ever missile and drone barrage on Ukrainian civilians. The Kremlin dismissed Trump's comments as evidence of "emotional overload," even as it continued its days-long bombardment of Ukraine with more than 1,300 drones and 90 missiles, killing at least 30 civilians and wounding more than 160. Frustrated that Putin was snubbing his efforts to negotiate peace, Trump warned that the Russian leader was "playing with fire," and that continuing the war "will lead to the downfall of Russia."

