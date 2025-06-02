Frustrated Trump warns 'crazy' Putin
Trump lashes out online after Putin launches his largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine
What happened
President Donald Trump's friendly relationship with Vladimir Putin soured last week, after he called the Russian dictator "absolutely crazy" for unleashing his largest-ever missile and drone barrage on Ukrainian civilians. The Kremlin dismissed Trump's comments as evidence of "emotional overload," even as it continued its days-long bombardment of Ukraine with more than 1,300 drones and 90 missiles, killing at least 30 civilians and wounding more than 160. Frustrated that Putin was snubbing his efforts to negotiate peace, Trump warned that the Russian leader was "playing with fire," and that continuing the war "will lead to the downfall of Russia."
The Kremlin claimed it would present its "peace memorandum" outlining its terms for a deal at an upcoming meeting with the Ukrainians. Trump said he'd determine in "about two weeks" whether Putin is serious about a deal before supporting punitive sanctions, including those in a Senate bill that would slap a 500% U.S. tariff on goods from countries that buy Russian oil and gas. Putin has thus far shown no interest in modifying his maximalist demands, including "demilitarizing" Ukraine and requiring it to be "neutral" rather than aligned with the West. In response to intensified Russian aerial attacks and troop movements, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced there would be no more range restrictions on Western-provided weaponry. A grateful Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged other world leaders to step up and help end Moscow's "sense of total impunity."
What the columnists said
Trump's "stamping his feet on social media" may be childishly ineffective, said Tom Nichols in The Atlantic, but it might signal that he finally comprehends Putin's true goals. His erstwhile pal's continuing slaughter of civilians "is now a liability for Trump," making him look foolish and powerless. Comically, he claimed last week that he'd "always said that [Putin] wants ALL of Ukraine"—which conveniently ignores that Trump has repeatedly blamed Zelensky and Joe Biden for somehow "starting" a war that began with Russia's invasion.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Trump may be the only person in the world still surprised by how Putin is behaving," said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial, and he should now listen to the "genuine realists" in the Senate. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has 82 bipartisan co-sponsors on legislation that would severely punish buyers of Russian energy—Putin's "financial lifeline."
Trump has two options, said Stephen Collinson in CNN.com. He could start supporting Ukraine's fight for survival by resuming arms shipments, though "that would be embarrassing politically." Or he "could throw up his hands" and totally end U.S. involvement, letting Putin's "war of attrition" grind on for years. The only way to halt the war is with fierce "Western pressure," including both arms sales and increased sanctions, said Tamar Jacoby in The Bulwark. But despite his tough talk, Trump "has done nothing yet to punish or pressure the Kremlin," and it's unclear he ever will.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Antisemitism: What a young couple's murder tells us
Feature A Jewish couple was hunted on the street in a hate crime disguised as a political protest
-
Where will international students go if not the US?
Talking Points China, Canada and the UK are ready to educate the world
-
5 electrifying books to read this June to spark your imagination
The Week Recommends A love story set in space, a pair of ambitious debuts and more
-
Antisemitism: What a young couple's murder tells us
Feature A Jewish couple was hunted on the street in a hate crime disguised as a political protest
-
The Chagos Islands: Starmer's 'lousy deal'
Talking Point The PM's adherence to 'legalism' has given Mauritius a 'gift from British taxpayers'
-
The Biden cover-up: a 'near-treasonous' conspiracy
Talking Point Using 'Trumpian' tactics, the former president's inner circle maintained a conspiracy of silence around his cognitive and physical decline
-
'Russia's position is fragile'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
How the Arctic became a geopolitical flashpoint
The Explainer The UK is working with Nato allies in the Arctic Circle to prepare for potential Russian aggression
-
Deportations: Miller's threat to the courts
Feature The Trump administration is considering suspending habeas corpus to speed up deportations without due process
-
Asylum: Only white Afrikaners need apply
Feature Trump welcomes white Afrikaner farmers while shutting down the asylum program for non-white refugees
-
Law: The battle over birthright citizenship
Feature Trump shifts his focus to nationwide injunctions after federal judges block his attempt to end birthright citizenship