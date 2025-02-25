Trump sides with Russia on Ukraine war anniversary
The president's embrace of the Kremlin is a reversal of American policy
What happened
More than a dozen Western leaders traveled to Kyiv Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The U.S. did not send a representative. In Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron met with President Donald Trump, seeking to steer him away from his embrace of Russia and back toward Ukraine and America's traditional European allies.
At the United Nations, the U.S. joined Russia, Iran, North Korea and 14 other Moscow allies to vote against a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for the return of Ukrainian territory. The nonbinding resolution passed with the backing of 93 countries.
Who said what
Monday's anniversary followed "a cascade of unwelcome developments for Kyiv," The Associated Press said. Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," suggested Kyiv is to blame for the war and ended Russian President Vladimir Putin's "three-year diplomatic isolation" while starting peace talks with Moscow, sidelining Ukraine.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Macron and Trump Monday "showed a friendly rapport based on years of good ties," but they disagreed on "some key issues" about the Ukraine war, Reuters said. Macron said Putin was the "aggressor" in the conflict and would not respect a "weak" peace agreement with no "deterrence," while Trump suggested Putin could be trusted to uphold a peace deal and declined to call him a dictator as well. "I don't use those words lightly," Trump told reporters. "The two leaders did agree, however, on the deployment of European peacekeeping forces once a peace deal is eventually reached," Reuters said. Trump said Putin, who has publicly rejected the idea, assured him privately he "has no problem with it."
"It's time to end this bloodletting and restore peace, and I think we're going to do it," Trump said. "My administration is making a decisive break with the foreign policy values of the past administration, and, frankly, the past."
What next?
The "blitz of European trips to Washington" to "influence the new administration" continues Thursday with the arrival of British Prime Minister Kier Starmer, The New York Times said. "Russia does not hold all the cards in this war," Starmer said Monday while pledging more than $5 billion in military aid for Kyiv and new sanctions on Russia. "We must increase the pressure even further."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Today's political cartoons - February 25, 2025
Cartoons Tuesday's cartoons - eggless, toothless, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Labour's consultation has been 'framed in terms that are far too favourable to big tech'
The Explainer Britain's musicians, artists, and authors protest at proposals to allow AI firms to use their work
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Gaza ceasefire deal about to fizzle out?
Today's Big Question Israel and Hamas accuse each other of deliberately breaking first phase of the fragile truce, which is set to expire on Saturday
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Trump's 'radical' plans for the FBI come into focus
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By placing far-right podcaster Dan Bongino in the agency's #2 spot, the president has made clear what he wants from the nation's premier law enforcement organization
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'Failure to vaccinate against these diseases is dangerous to your child'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump purges Pentagon, puts MAGA pundit at FBI
speed read The president fired top military leaders and appointed podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What do Trump-supporting farmers make of his tariff and DOGE policies?
Today's Big Question A 'fresh element of worry' for agriculture
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Musk's email to all federal workers prompts blowback
Speed Read Elon Musk ordered workers to summarize their accomplishments for the past week or be forced to resign
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine: three years on, is peace more elusive than ever?
Today's Big Question Europe sides with Volodymyr Zelenskyy after Donald Trump appears to endorse Moscow
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Donald Trump: the president who would be king
Talking Point White House staff appear to have welcomed the president's 'kingly pretensions'
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
Why are Republicans suddenly panicking about DOGE?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As Trump and Musk take a chainsaw to the federal government, a growing number of Republicans worry that the massive cuts are hitting a little too close to home
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published