Trump sides with Russia on Ukraine war anniversary

The president's embrace of the Kremlin is a reversal of American policy

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump
Trump declined to call Putin a dictator, while French President Emmanuel Macron called the Russian president the main aggressor in the war
(Image credit: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

More than a dozen Western leaders traveled to Kyiv Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. The U.S. did not send a representative. In Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron met with President Donald Trump, seeking to steer him away from his embrace of Russia and back toward Ukraine and America's traditional European allies.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

