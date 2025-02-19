How Trump is changing the US-Russia relationship
How will Europe and Ukraine respond?
Throughout the Cold War, and then again after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States stood as a bulwark against Moscow's ambitions. That is changing under President Donald Trump.
America is "giving the impression it is switching sides" in Europe, said The New York Times. Trump on Tuesday falsely suggested that Ukraine was responsible for the war with Russia — "You should have never started it," he said, referring to Kyiv — when it was Russia that "started it" by invading Ukraine. The president's comments signal that Trump is "willing to abandon America's allies" to make nice with Vladimir Putin, said the Times.
Those comments are part of a "remarkable diplomatic shift," said The Associated Press. Russian and U.S. officials met Tuesday in Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at "improving their diplomatic and economic ties." The Russians are happy with the sudden turnabout: "I have reason to believe that the American side has started to better understand our position," said Sergey Lavrov, Russia's foreign minister. Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not. Trump "lives in a disinformation space" influenced by Putin, he said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
An 'assault on Europe'
Europe is "struggling to respond" to America's "about-face" under Trump, said The Wall Street Journal. The continent pulled together in the face of the COVID pandemic, and again when the Russians invaded Ukraine. But the warm U.S.-Russia alliance has discombobulated the continent, setting off a "blur of inconclusive meetings and squabbling governments." European leaders say they must "coalesce" in the face of Trump's moves. "I think Europe needs to get its act together," said Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Trump's approach amounts to an "assault on Europe," said The Economist. The president has "carelessly" set aside "decades of diplomacy that has underpinned NATO as the most successful military alliance in modern history." The worst-case scenario now is if Trump signals "he will not come to NATO's aid if it is attacked by Russia." That seems unlikely "at least for now," said The Economist.
A 'much less American-centric world'
The "American betrayal of Ukraine" has begun, said Jim Geraghty at the National Review. Putin must be "grinning from ear to ear" after Trump's comments blaming Ukraine for the war. Trump has already offered to lift sanctions on Russia and to refuse Ukraine's membership in NATO, and in return, Putin has offered "nothing, really." Secretary of State Marco Rubio said America would work with Russia on matters of "mutual geopolitical interest," but that raises a question: "What 'mutual geopolitical interest' do we have with the regime that fired a missile into Kyiv's main children's hospital?" said Geraghty.
The U.S. is "alienating its allies," Richard Haass, president emeritus of the Council on Foreign Relations, said to NPR. The result will be a loss of American influence as those allies realize they can no longer depend on the United States for backing. Some may even decide to start building their own nuclear arsenals as a hedge against losing U.S. protection. We're moving toward "a much less American-centric world."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
What are reciprocal tariffs?
The Explainer And will they fix America's trade deficit?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Leonard Peltier released from prison
Speed Read The Native American activist convicted of killing two FBI agents had his life sentence commuted by former President Joe Biden
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump officials try to reverse DOGE-led firings
Speed Read Mass firings by Elon Musk's team have included employees working on the H5N1 bird flu epidemic and US nuclear weapons programs
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump blames Ukraine for war after US-Russia talks
Speed Read The US and Russia have agreed to work together on ending the Ukraine war — but President Trump has flipped America's approach
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What will the thaw in Russia-US relations cost Europe?
Today's Big Question US determination to strike a deal with Russia over Ukraine means Europe faces 'betrayal by a long-term ally'
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
How will Keir Starmer pay for greater defence spending?
Today's Big Question Funding for courts, prisons, local government and the environment could all be at risk
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Will Trump lead to more or fewer nuclear weapons in the world?
Talking Points He wants denuclearization. But critics worry about proliferation.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why are Europe's leaders raising red flags about Trump's Ukraine overtures to Putin?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION Officials from across the continent warn that any peace plan without their input is doomed from the start
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump, Putin plan Ukraine peace talks without Kyiv
Speed Read President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not included
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why Trump and Musk are shutting down the CFPB
Talking Points And what it means for American consumers
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
A running list of Tulsi Gabbard's controversies
In Depth Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence has a history of ideological reversals
By David Faris Published