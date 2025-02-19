How Trump is changing the US-Russia relationship

How will Europe and Ukraine respond?

Photo composite illustration of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and a map of Europe
Trump has already offered to lift sanctions on Russia and to refuse Ukraine's membership in NATO, and in return, Putin has offered 'nothing, really'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Throughout the Cold War, and then again after the invasion of Ukraine, the United States stood as a bulwark against Moscow's ambitions. That is changing under President Donald Trump.

America is "giving the impression it is switching sides" in Europe, said The New York Times. Trump on Tuesday falsely suggested that Ukraine was responsible for the war with Russia — "You should have never started it," he said, referring to Kyiv — when it was Russia that "started it" by invading Ukraine. The president's comments signal that Trump is "willing to abandon America's allies" to make nice with Vladimir Putin, said the Times.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸