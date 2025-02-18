Ukraine's mineral riches and Trump's shakedown diplomacy

President's demand for half of Kyiv's resources in return for past military aid amounts to 'mafia blackmail tactics' and 'colonialism'

Graphic illustration of Ukraine, a hand holding a rare mineral, and textures of other elements
As much as 40% of Ukraine's mineral deposits are estimated to be in areas under Russian control
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

As world powers scramble for control of crucial rare-earth minerals, the US has a controversial proposal: reparations from Ukraine.

President Donald Trump has demanded ownership of 50% of Ukraine's mineral resources, arguing that the US is owed $500 billion in return for Washington's military support – which so far amounts to just under $70 billion since 2014. "They may make a deal, they may not make a deal," Trump told Fox News. "We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸