Is lithium America's next gold rush?

Call it a 21st-century gold rush: The rise of the electric vehicle industry has set off a chase to discover and control domestic lithium deposits so crucial to making new car batteries, Vice News reported. Across the American West, prospectors are "racing to stake as many claims as they can" — hoping to cash in on the sudden explosion of demand. Why? Right now there is just one active U.S. mine producing the silvery-white metal.

The 49ers went to California in search of gold. Some 23ers are making their home there too, in what some are calling the "Lithium Valley," CBS' 60 Minutes reported. One executive said the region could eventually "recover enough of the metal to support 7.5 million electric vehicles a year" — about half of all vehicle sales in America. Texas is getting in on the action too: Tesla this month started production on a lithium refinery, Reuters reported. The continued growth of the EV industry depends on such efforts, said Elon Musk, who called lithium access a "fundamental choke point" in the industry's advance.

Lurking in the background: Competition with China. Sixty-seven percent of the world's lithium supplies are currently refined in that country, The New York Times wrote. The U.S. might be slow to catch up — "local and environmental concerns" are slowing down the effort to ramp up production here. Indeed, the Sierra Club called lithium batteries "clean power at a steep price." What is lithium's promise? And what is the peril?

What are commentators saying?

Lithium poses a paradox, Marco Tedesco wrote for Columbia Climate School. While the cause of "electrifying cars and other aspects of our society" requires a transition away from carbon-based fuels that warm the climate it is also true that "the transition may not be as efficient as we believe." Producing lithium batteries creates carbon dioxide pollution that the EV revolution is ostensibly designed to counteract, and the process is water-intensive: "To extract one ton of lithium requires about 500,000 liters of water" and that can create a lot of attendant pollution. That means even as lithium use rises, we should still be looking for alternatives: "Otherwise, we are just going in circles."