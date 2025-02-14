Munich Security Conference: will 'stench of appeasement' overpower old world order?

Trump's talks with Putin threaten the unity that has existed between Nato, the EU and the West over supporting Ukraine

Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US Vice President J.D. Vance in Munich
(Image credit: Thomas Kienzle / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

"America is under new management," said the BBC's Jeremy Bowen. And Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is joining a growing list of US allies who are finding that the world according to Donald Trump is a colder, more uncertain and potentially more dangerous place for them".

It must have been unsettling for Zelenskyy to learn of Trump's abrupt move to welcome Russia's President Vladimir Putin "back to international diplomacy with a 90-minute phone call", said Bowen. Worse still is the implication that Trump, who rang Zelenskyy after he spoke to Putin, regards him "at best, as a junior adjunct to any peace talks" over ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸