What will the thaw in Russia-US relations cost Europe?

US determination to strike a deal with Russia over Ukraine means Europe faces 'betrayal by a long-term ally'

Photo composite illustration of Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and a map of Europe
Vladimir Putin 'believes Donald Trump is not just impatient but manipulable'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Donald Trump has dismissed Ukraine's complaints about not having a voice in peace negotiations with Russia, saying Kyiv could have "settled" the war "very easily" in the past three years.

The comments come after US officials met with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia for talks over ending the war in Ukraine, which excluded leaders of the invaded country and any of its European allies.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸