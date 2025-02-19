Trump blames Ukraine for war after US-Russia talks

The US and Russia have agreed to work together on ending the Ukraine war — but President Trump has flipped America's approach

U.S. and Russia negotiate Ukraine deal in Saudi Arabia
'Trump is siding with the aggressor, blaming the victim. In the Kremlin they must be jumping for joy.'
(Image credit: Evelyn Hockstein / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

U.S. and Russian officials met for four hours in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, agreeing to normalize relations and open high-level negotiations on ending Moscow's war in Ukraine. When Ukraine objected to being left out of peace negotiations, President Donald Trump responded by blaming Kyiv for Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion and the ongoing bloodshed.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

