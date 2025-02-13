Trump, Putin plan Ukraine peace talks without Kyiv

President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not included

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in 2017
The phone call 'illustrated the deepening alliance between Trump and Putin'
(Image credit: Jorge Silva / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they agreed to "start negotiations immediately" on ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump said he planned to meet with Putin in the "not-too-distant future," probably in Saudi Arabia and without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump called Zelenskyy after speaking with Putin to "inform him of the conversation."

