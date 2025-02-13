Trump, Putin plan Ukraine peace talks without Kyiv
President Donald Trump spoke by phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not included
What happened
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he had a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and they agreed to "start negotiations immediately" on ending Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump said he planned to meet with Putin in the "not-too-distant future," probably in Saudi Arabia and without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump called Zelenskyy after speaking with Putin to "inform him of the conversation."
Who said what
"I think President Putin wants peace, and President Zelensky wants peace. And I want peace," Trump told reporters. The call with Putin, which the Kremlin said lasted about 90 minutes and included an invitation to visit Moscow, "illustrated the deepening alliance between Trump and Putin in ways that are likely to unsettle Zelenskyy," The Washington Post said. Trump "offered major concessions to Putin even before the negotiation has formally begun," including ruling out NATO membership for Ukraine and deeming it "unlikely" Kyiv would get back all its seized territory. Russia "took a lot of land and they fought for that land," he said.
Zelenskyy said he was "grateful" for Trump's call and Kyiv was "defining our joint steps with America to stop Russian aggression and guarantee a reliable, lasting peace." Putin has "heaped praise" on Trump since his election victory in the hope the new president would "back away from supporting Ukraine," The New York Times said. Wednesday's phone call came a day after Russia exchanged a U.S. teacher being held on drug charges for convicted Russian cybercriminal Alexander Vinnik.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"A single phone call will not magically end the war in Ukraine," Steve Rosenberg said at the BBC, but "in many ways Putin has already got what he wants — the chance to negotiate directly with the United States on Ukraine, possibly over the heads of Kyiv and Europe" — and an exit from the "political wilderness" he's inhabited as a "pariah" since invading Ukraine.
What next?
Trump said U.S. negotiations will initially be carried out by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff and national security adviser Michael Waltz.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Holocaust tourism and what art has to say about it
In the Spotlight New movies and a new book try to make sense of the Holocaust generations later
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Source Code: Bill Gates' journey from 'snotty brat' to world's richest man
The Week Recommends The first two decades of the tech billionaire's journey are charted in this memoir
By The Week UK Published
-
September 5: 'nail-chewing' thriller explores 1972 Munich Olympics terrorist attack
The Week Recommends Oscar-nominated film cuts between dramatised events and real archival footage from news coverage
By The Week UK Published
-
A running list of Tulsi Gabbard's controversies
In Depth Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence has a history of ideological reversals
By David Faris Published
-
'They are the builders, entitled to impose upon us their wildest dreams'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Elon Musk defends DOGE effort from Oval Office
Speed Read President Trump signed an executive order giving DOGE even more power to shape the federal workforce
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Modi goes to Washington
The Explainer Indian PM's 'clever' appeasement strategy could secure US president an ally against China and other Brics states
By The Week UK Published
-
Peter Mandelson: can he make special relationship great again?
In the Spotlight New Labour architect, picked for his 'guile, expertise in world affairs and trade issues, and networking skills', on a mission to woo Donald Trump
By The Week UK Published
-
Refusing to submit
Opinion Why it's crucial to fight Trump and Musk
By William Falk Published
-
Are we now in a constitutional crisis?
Talking Points Trump and Musk defy Congress and the courts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trump's wildest unfulfilled White House ideas
In Depth The President of the United States is not one to let material reality stand in the way of a sound-bite ready pie-in-the-sky proposal
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated