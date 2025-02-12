Russia frees US teacher Marc Fogel in murky 'exchange'

He was detained in Moscow for carrying medically prescribed marijuana

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Marc Fogel, an American teacher detained in Moscow in 2021 for carrying 17 grams of medically prescribed marijuana, arrived in the U.S. Tuesday on the private jet of President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. Trump's national security adviser, Michael Waltz, said the U.S. and Russia had "negotiated an exchange" to get Fogel home, but declined to say who or what Russia got in return.

