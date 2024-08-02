US-Russia prisoner exchange: biggest since Cold War

24 people, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, were released from Russian custody

President Joe Biden, center, joined by relatives of freed Russian prisoners, in the State Dining Room of the White House on August 1, 2024
The prisoner exchange saw three Americans, five Germans and seven Russian citizens freed from Russian imprisonment
(Image credit: Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
What happened

At least two dozen people, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and four other Americans, were released from Russian custody on Thursday as part of a massive prisoner exchange involving seven nations and months of negotiations. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

