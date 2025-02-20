Trump's Ukraine about-face puts GOP hawks in the hot seat

The president's pro-Russia pivot has alienated allies, emboldened adversaries, and placed members of his party in an uncomfortable position

Republican lawmakers increasingly find themselves in an awkward political crossfire regarding Ukraine
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
For years, the United States has been at the forefront of a global effort to bolster Ukraine's ongoing defense against a Russian invasion effort that has threatened the stability of Eastern Europe. Since the reelection of President Donald Trump, however, that vector of support has been called into terminal question.

Trump has continued his global overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin while falsely labeling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections." As a result, Trump's pivot away from America's historically adversarial stance toward Russia has roiled the traditionally hawkish members of his own party, who have spent decades operating under a geopolitical paradigm that seems — at least for now — to be rapidly losing relevance. As representatives for the Trump and Putin administrations prepare to discuss the future of Ukraine without any Ukrainian input, Republican lawmakers increasingly find themselves in an awkward political crossfire.

