Wonsan-Kalma: North Korea's new 'mammoth' beach resort

Pyongyang wants to boost tourism but there won't be many foreign visitors to Kim Jong Un's 'pet project'

A North Korean theme park
Domestic tourists visit the beach at the newly opened Wonsan-Kalma resort in North Korea

By
published

North Korea has opened a huge new beach resort on its east coast in a bid to boost its struggling economy.

The Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area, which can accommodate 20,000 people, is a "pet project" for Kim Jong Un, who was pictured by state media "watching a man flying off a water slide in the resort", said France 24. Pyongyang has claimed North Korean visitors were "filled with joy at experiencing a new level of civilisation".

